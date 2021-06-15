Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
SYRIA QATAR UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 15/06/2021

Consultants heard in trial of suspected Qatari funding of Nusra Front

A slew of consultants have given testimony in the UK trial to determine Qatar's alleged support of the former Syrian movement Jabhat Al Nusra, shedding light as much on the role played by Doha Bank and Qatari brothers Moutaz and Ramez Al Khayyat as their own involvement in the Syrian conflict. [...] (402 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more