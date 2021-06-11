Your account has been succesfully created.
NEW ZEALAND UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 11/06/2021

Businessman Christopher Chandler pins Donald Berlin, the private investigator who accused him of Russian ties

Legatum Group founder Christopher Chandler.
Legatum Group founder Christopher Chandler. © Reuters
A US court has overturned certain elements of the rulings that rejected the businessman's libel claim against Donald Berlin, author of an early 2000s report that suspected ties between Chandler and Russian security apparatus. [...] (381 words)
