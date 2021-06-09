This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
French cyber soldiers are more interested in Apple's smartphone vulnerabilities than Huawei's
DGA-MI, which is responsible for cyber defence at the French armed forces ministry, has issued a new shopping list as it pursues its investigations into smartphones and tablet security weaknesses. Its list is not based on the phone manufacturers' market shares, however, and gives an idea of the lines of research the French military are pursuing. [...]
Canadian MPs report calls out China threat, as US pressure mounts
The annual report from Canada's National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICP), published within days of a threat assessment from the US' Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), attests to the two countries' increased scrutiny on China. [...]