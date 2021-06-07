Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
RUSSIA Issue dated 07/06/2021

Anti-corruption consultant Roman Putin campaigning for his cousin the president

Roman Putin, son of a cousin of Vladimir Putin and founder of Putin Consulting.
Roman Putin, son of a cousin of Vladimir Putin and founder of Putin Consulting. © Putin Consulting
As the country prepares for legislative elections in September, business consultant Roman Putin is busy tying personal ambitions with an opportune fight against corruption and his unwavering support of Vladimir Putin, a cousin of his father. [...] (517 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more