Anti-corruption consultant Roman Putin campaigning for his cousin the president
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Afinogenov serves as intermediary between Novatek, Total and Russian security services
Dmitry Afinogenov, an intermediary between the Kremlin and Novatek, the lead company on the Arctic Yamal project, was reupped as a member of the Russian National Security Council's scientific committee on 11 May. [...]