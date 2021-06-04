NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan spells tough road ahead for private security
Fear of past chaos looms large on eve of US withdrawal
The departure of US troops is causing concern on the ground in Afghanistan as the Taliban strengthen their grip, Islamic State pursues its activities, Iran weighs in, and the Massoud era alliances reform, prompting fears of renewed violence. [...]