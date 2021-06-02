Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
AUSTRALIA FRANCE Issue dated 02/06/2021

Naval Group hires ex-trade minister as Australia submarine deal stumbles

Naval Group, which has a contract to deliver twelve submarines to Canberra, recruited Simon Crean last month. [...] (397 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
On our other sites
Africa Intelligence 26/04/2021

Naval Group navigates its way through Egypt's military procurement labyrinth 

After being prevented from competing for Egyptian arms contracts along with other French companies for the last two years, France's Naval Group is trying to get back into the Egyptian market. It is negotiating to sell Egypt a number of mine countermeasures vessels via a contract which will certainly involve offsets, which are the key to success on the Egyptian military equipment market. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more