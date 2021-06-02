This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Intelligence-sharing at core of Washington's riposte to Beijing in Indo-Pacific region Free
A wide-ranging bipartisan bill targeting Beijing calls on the United States to increase intelligence-sharing with Japan and Australia. Europe, meanwhile, is reviewing its own presence in the Indo-Pacific. [...]
Dragoman's influential advisers wheeled out to save Naval Group's submarine deal
The Australian and French press have been awash with articles as Naval Group worked to keep its major submarine order afloat. The company is being helped by Dragoman, the lobbying firm founded by former Australi defence minister Robert Hill and whose advisers include former French diplomat Jean-Marie Guéhenno. [...]
Naval Group navigates its way through Egypt's military procurement labyrinth
After being prevented from competing for Egyptian arms contracts along with other French companies for the last two years, France's Naval Group is trying to get back into the Egyptian market. It is negotiating to sell Egypt a number of mine countermeasures vessels via a contract which will certainly involve offsets, which are the key to success on the Egyptian military equipment market. [...]