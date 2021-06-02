Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight UNITED ARAB EMIRATES QATAR UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 02/06/2021

Influence campaigns in the Gulf: Diligence faces Ghanem Nuseibeh

Hearings in London and Geneva are poised to shed light on the PR wars between Abu Dhabi and Doha as Diligence and UAE consultant Ghanem Nuseibeh battle it out in the courts. [...] (633 words)
