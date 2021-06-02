Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Issue dated 02/06/2021

Haurus' darknet files used to spy on private investigator Kevin Rivaton

Kevin Rivaton, co-founder of Cristal Group International.
Kevin Rivaton, co-founder of Cristal Group International. © Kevin Rivaton/LinkedIn
The Haurus affair has been in the spotlight since a link to complaints against Tariq Ramadan was revealed but there are still several grey areas, such as the identity of the ex-DGSI agent's clients, one of whom targeted private investigator Kevin Rivaton. [...] (343 words)
