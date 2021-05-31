Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 31/05/2021

Alan Duncan returns to Vitol and broadens his horizons

Former British Minister Alan Duncan.
Former British Minister Alan Duncan. © PA/Reuters
Ex-minister and former oil trader Alan Duncan has reteamed with his old employer Vitol. He is also working as an adviser to the King family's International Group, which operates in emerging markets. [...] (307 words)
