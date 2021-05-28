This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Army and police subcontract to regain upper hand in Cabo Delgado conflict
While the military relies on equipment provided by Paramount and its sister company Burnham Global to fight Islamist-linked insurgents in Cabo Delgado, the police are continuing a discreet collaboration with the Dyck Advisory Group. [...]
Exxon's shield, Control Risks, anchors hold amid Cabo Delgado insurgency
Control Risks' logistics and security partner in Cabo Delgado, Executive Logistics, has set up camp in Mocímboa da Praia, the epicentre of the insurgency movement rocking the region. This small port town close to the Afungi gas facilities will service as a rear base for its security operations. [...]