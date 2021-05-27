This article is free
Fear of past chaos looms large on eve of US withdrawal
The departure of US troops is causing concern on the ground in Afghanistan as the Taliban strengthen their grip, Islamic State pursues its activities, Iran weighs in, and the Massoud era alliances reform, prompting fears of renewed violence. [...]
Biden to finish what Obama started in Syria
President-elect Joe Biden and his secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken are considering appointing a number of Syria advisers to the new administration's Middle East team, most of them inherited from the Obama era. Just as the challenges on the ground. [...]