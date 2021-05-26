Notifications by email

You will receive email notifications every time an article on your topic of interest is published on our websites. This service is completely free of charge.

Three ways to create your email notifications:

Key word in an article: select the key words in an article and click on «Create notification»

select the key words in an article and click on «Create notification» Search results: on the search results page, click on «Create notifications for this search»

on the search results page, click on «Create notifications for this search» Personal input: specify their title, the key words, the country and the publication of your email notification.

Do not hesitate to create your own notifications according to your interests : better criteria narrows down the results.

You can modify or delete your notifications or summaries in your account.