Appraisers clash over Dmitry Firtash's Bordeaux chateau in London
Dmitry Firtash's lordly London connections
Though targeted by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council as it helps President Zelensky compile a list of the country's oligarchs, Dmitry Firtash can call on a few favours from his trusted London contacts, many of whom have also worked with Lord Oxford. [...]
Vneshprombank and its investigators disavowed by UK top court
After being declared bankrupt in 2016, Russian bank Vneshprombank is still trying to prove its fraud allegations against Georgy Bedzhamov. The bank faces a new legal setback over its investigation techniques and the "errors" made by its data investigators. [...]
Lanny Davis comes to Firtash's rescue again
In his battle with the US justice department, Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash has turned to Davis, Goldberg & Galper again. Firtash, whom Lev Parnas has accused of involvement in Donald Trump's Ukrainian affair, will be defended by Lanny Davis and Eleanor McManus. [...]