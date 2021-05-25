Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE RUSSIA UKRAINE UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 25/05/2021

Appraisers clash over Dmitri Firtash's Bordeaux chateau in London

The Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash.
Thrown off balance in Moscow and Washington, the Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash is also fighting Russia's VTB Bank in London over the freeze of his assets in western Europe, including a French vineyard run by his right-hand-man, Briton Robert Shetler-Jones. [...] (573 words)
