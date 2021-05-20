Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
UNITED KINGDOM RUSSIA Issue dated 20/05/2021

Dmitry Kirpichenko, asset manager and consultant between London and Moscow

Dmitry Kirpichenko, who has been working as a broker in London for nearly 20 years, has been pursuing a parallel career in Moscow. There, he is able to call on the services of former executives from Russian IT giant Armada, as well as those of his former contacts at RosBusiness Consulting. [...] (468 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
Boris Mints, former director of the Otkritie holding company and the O1 Group and O1 Properties investment groups.
Boris Mints, former director of the Otkritie holding company and the O1 Group and O1 Properties investment groups. © Yuri Kochetkov/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
RUSSIA 14/05/2021

Mints clan has one foot in London, other in Moscow 

Russian businessman Boris Mints and his three sons, who have been living in exile in London since 2018, are being pursued as part of a Russian Central Bank hunt for assets. The clan has a number of local contacts helping them avoid arrest and continue with their investments. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more