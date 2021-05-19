XL, Swiss Re and Russian sovereign fund in court battle over grounded Gulfstream
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Afinogenov serves as intermediary between Novatek, Total and Russian security services
Dmitry Afinogenov, an intermediary between the Kremlin and Novatek, the lead company on the Arctic Yamal project, was reupped as a member of the Russian National Security Council's scientific committee on 11 May. [...]
RDIF calls on Italian-Swiss contacts to secure Sputnik V production
While the European Union is still divided over Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Moscow's sovereign wealth fund is working its contacts with European pharmaceutical groups, starting with Antonio di Naro's Swiss group Adienne, with the view towards future production. [...]
Putin leverages Covid-19 vaccine to pursue his African diplomatic agenda
Given the slow rollout of the WHO's COVAX programme, more and more African countries are looking to Moscow and its Sputnik V vaccine. Following Algeria, Egypt and Gabon's lead, Mozambique and Togo could be receiving several million doses by the spring. [...]