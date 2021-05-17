Your account has been succesfully created.
CANADA Issue dated 17/05/2021

UrtheCast offshoot seeks to work its way back into Canadian space market

EarthDaily Analytics, formed from UrtheCast with backing from Antarctica Capital, has taken on three lobbyists to help it obtain financing from the Canadian government. UrtheCast's radar business, meanwhile, is now owned by Alpha Insights. [...] (461 words)
