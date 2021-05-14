This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Louis-Dreyfus escapes the clutches of the Russian asset recovery agency
Louis-Dreyfus Company, which claimed that the International Bank of Saint Petersburg made abusive debt claims against it, has won its case before an English court. The verdict marks yet another setback for Russian state body Deposit Insurance Agency, which is trying to recover the bank's assets, and a victory for Louis-Dreyfus chairwoman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus. [...]
French companies turn to embassy in Moscow for help with private security woes
The internal security attaché at the French embassy in Moscow has been inundated with calls from concerned French companies, following Intelligence Online's revelations about their private security personnel in Russia. [...]