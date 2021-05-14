Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA Issue dated 14/05/2021

Mints clan has one foot in London, other in Moscow

Boris Mints, former director of the Otkritie holding company and the O1 Group and O1 Properties investment groups. ©Yuri Kochetkov/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Russian businessman Boris Mints and his three sons, who have been living in exile in London since 2018, are being pursued as part of a Russian Central Bank hunt for assets. The clan has a number of local contacts helping them avoid arrest and continue with their investments. [...] (865 words)
