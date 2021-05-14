Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES Issue dated 14/05/2021

Bird Dog Investigator app benefits from its Diligence connection

Bird Dog Investigator, an application which aims to assist private investigators in carrying out their field work, is bringing together an increasing number of companies set up by veterans of Nick Day's private investigations firm Diligence. Its most recent partner is Gretchen King's Vantage Intelligence. [...] (297 words)
