Gennady Timchenko's French connections at heart of Franco-Russian business network
Afinogenov serves as intermediary between Novatek, Total and Russian security services
Dmitry Afinogenov, an intermediary between the Kremlin and Novatek, the lead company on the Arctic Yamal project, was reupped as a member of the Russian National Security Council's scientific committee on 11 May. [...]
Mints clan has one foot in London, other in Moscow
Russian businessman Boris Mints and his three sons, who have been living in exile in London since 2018, are being pursued as part of a Russian Central Bank hunt for assets. The clan has a number of local contacts helping them avoid arrest and continue with their investments. [...]
French companies turn to embassy in Moscow for help with private security woes
The internal security attaché at the French embassy in Moscow has been inundated with calls from concerned French companies, following Intelligence Online's revelations about their private security personnel in Russia. [...]