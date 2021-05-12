Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA SWITZERLAND Issue dated 12/05/2021

Gennady Timchenko's French connections at heart of Franco-Russian business network

Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko.
Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko. ©Yuri Kochetkov/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
As well as his relationship with Total, Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko, who is close to Vladimir Putin, has built up a tight network in Paris and Geneva, thanks in particular to his Neva Foundation. [...] (366 words)
