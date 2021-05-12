Frank Schneider's arrest shakes up Luxembourg's intelligence community
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.60)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
France and Belgium head down different paths over CJEU data bulk collection ruling, paving the way for cooperation issues
French and Belgian administrative courts differ greatly in their interpretation of the CJEU's data bulk collection and storage ruling of 6 October 2020: the French Council of State allows flexibility for the security apparatus while Belgian's constitutional court has taken a "no quarter" approach. [...]
More investigators embroiled in Neil Gerrard's legal disputes
A case management conference was held in London on 21 April into a complaint filed by jailed Jordanian lawyer against Neil Gerrard, a former partner in the law firm Dechert. The affair, which is closely linked to litigation launched by Farhad Azima against the RAK and others by ENRC against Gerrard, involves some of the top names in British private investigation. [...]