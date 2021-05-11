Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ AFGHANISTAN Issue dated 11/05/2021

GardaWorld eyes G4S' subsidiaries in high-risk areas

G4S will likely soon let go of its branches in Iraq, Afghanistan and several African states following its takeover by Allied Universal, and competitor GardaWorld is ready to snap them up. [...] (267 words)
