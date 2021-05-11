Your account has been succesfully created.
CANADA Issue dated 11/05/2021

Ex-spymasters Fadden and Elcock slot into private sector roles

Former national security adviser Richard Fadden and former intelligence chief Ward Elcock, who both recently appeared before a Canadian parliamentary commitee on China, are now prospering in the private sector. [...] (244 words)
