Stokoe fails to damage RAK investigators before upcoming Gerrard/ENRC case
A case management conference was held in London on 21 April into a complaint filed by jailed Jordanian lawyer against Neil Gerrard, a former partner in the law firm Dechert. The affair, which is closely linked to litigation launched by Farhad Azima against the RAK and others by ENRC against Gerrard, involves some of the top names in British private investigation. [...]