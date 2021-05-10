Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 10/05/2021

Stokoe fails to damage RAK investigators before upcoming Gerrard/ENRC case

Stokoe's attempts at legal action against private investigators who worked for lawyer Neil Gerrard have failed to deliver. Kazakh conglomerate ENRC will have to find other ruses against Neil Gerrard before the trial planned in the coming weeks. [...] (339 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more