Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
AFGHANISTAN FRANCE International Dealmaking Issue dated 10/05/2021

NATO suspends Thales and GEOS contract in Kabul

NATO's early withdrawal from Afghanistan means it not longer requires its service contracts in the country. The termination of the most emblematic of these, Thales' telecommunications contract, also spells the end to GEOS's largest account. [...] (296 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more