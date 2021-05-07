Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE RUSSIA SWITZERLAND Issue dated 07/05/2021

Louis-Dreyfus escapes the clutches of the Russian asset recovery agency

Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, CEO of Louis-Dreyfus Company.
©PhotoPQR/La Provence/MaxPPP
Louis-Dreyfus Company, which claimed that the International Bank of Saint Petersburg made abusive debt claims against it, has won its case before an English court. The verdict marks yet another setback for Russian state body Deposit Insurance Agency, which is trying to recover the bank's assets, and a victory for Louis-Dreyfus chairwoman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus. [...] (481 words)
