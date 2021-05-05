Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
LEBANON Issue dated 05/05/2021

Multiple investigations underway into BDL chief Riad Salamé

Riad Salamé, Governor of the Bank of Lebanon since August 1, 1993.
Riad Salamé, Governor of the Bank of Lebanon since August 1, 1993. ©Marwan Tahtah/Abacapress/Reuters
While the Swiss government's investigation into Bank of Lebanon governor Riad Salamé has lacked some impetus, private investigation firms are conducting probes that may go further. [...] (350 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more