RUSSIA Issue dated 04/05/2021

Gun-loving ex-agent Maria Butina launches political career

Former Russian pro-gun lobbyist Maria Butina will represent the presidential party in the September Duma elections.
Former Russian pro-gun lobbyist Maria Butina will represent the presidential party in the September Duma elections.
The Russian pro-gun lobbyist who was deported from the US in 2019 for being an unauthorised foreign agent will be a candidate in the Russian parliamentary elections in September. [...] (527 words)
