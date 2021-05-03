Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Issue dated 03/05/2021

Alaco investigates Sheikh Khalifa's health

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, shown here in 2013, suffered a stroke in January 2014.
The corporate intelligence firm was hired to investigate the UAE leader's state of health for one of the sides in a dispute between Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan's offshore companies. [...] (368 words)
