French government agonises over recovered ill-gotten gains
The French government has started to recover millions of euros from foreign money-laundering convictions against the likes of Syrian businessman Rifaat Al Assad, Uzbek first daughter Gulnara Karimova, and Equatorial Guinea's Teodorín Obiang Nguema. A new development bill that will be debated by parliament this week could provide for the money to returned to the countries it was stolen from. [...]
