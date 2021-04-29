Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES UKRAINE Issue dated 29/04/2021

Lanny Davis comes to Firtash's rescue again

Lanny J. Davis, attorney at Davis Goldberg & Galper (DGG), cofounder and partner. ©Davis Goldberg & Galper
In his battle with the US justice department, Ukrainian oligarch Dmitri Firtash has turned to Davis, Goldberg & Galper again. Firtash, whom Lev Parnas has accused of involvement in Donald Trump's Ukrainian affair, will be defended by Lanny Davis and Eleanor McManus. [...] (520 words)
