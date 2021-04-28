Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight CANADA SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES Issue dated 28/04/2021

Al Jabri comes under fire from Deloitte in Boston despite support from Cofer Black

The team of lawyers and investigators trying to track down the assets of former Saudi master spy Saad Al Jabri's assets has opened a new front in Massachussetts. They are increasingly relying on the findings of an investigation carried out by audit group Deloitte. [...] (778 words)
