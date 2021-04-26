Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
GERMANY Issue dated 26/04/2021

Schmidt-Deguelle can put his China expertise to work for Berlin Global Advisors

After having been with WMP Eurocom, which has worked as a lobbyist in Berlin for China, Schmidt-Deguelle has joined business diplomacy firm Berlin Global Advisors, which includes a number of former BND intelligence service officers among its employees. [...] (312 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more