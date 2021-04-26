This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Frank Schneider's arrest shakes up Luxembourg's intelligence community
The corporate intelligence firm Sandstone's boss Frank Schneider is a pillar of Luxembourg's small but international private investigation community, hence the interest surrounding his arrest on 29 April while he was visiting his family. [...]
Stokoe fails to damage RAK investigators before upcoming Gerrard/ENRC case
Stokoe's latest legal actions put the law firm at the front line against private investigators who worked for lawyer Neil Gerrard. Gerrard will have to face in court his nemesis, Kazakh conglomerate ENRC, in the coming weeks. [...]
The Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority trails French connection to recover its lost funds
Against the backdrop of an interminable dynastic scuffle, the Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority is on a vast worldwide hunt to recover arrears reportedly embezzled by its former senior officials, Khater Massaad and Oussama El Omari. [...]