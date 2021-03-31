Ex-MI6 intelligence officer Richard Barrett bets on big data to analyse terrorism
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
DGSE plays discreet role in other intelligence services' big data programmes Free
The DGSE is officially absent from Multi-Int data platform projects being developed by the defence and interior minstries. However, while continuing to go it alone, the external intelligence service is quietly playing a role in other services' projects. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 30/04/2021
Receive free prompts for these topics
- Abdullah Alrhmoun
- Al Qaeda
- Charlie Winter
- Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force
- ExTrac
- Foreign and Commonwealth Office
- Global Internet Forum To Counter Terrorism
- Global Network on Extremism and Technology
- International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation
- International Think-tank Centre for Counter-Terrorism - The Hague