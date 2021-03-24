This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
By targeting media moguls Kozak and Medvedchuk, SBU clears the path for Kolomoisky
With SBU-backed proof in hand, Kiev shut down Taras Kozak's television channels in early February. The decision, backed by the US embassy and pro-West media outlets, shows that Igor Kolomoisky has snatched back the title as Ukraine's top media mogul from his rival Viktor Medvedchuk. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 30/04/2021