UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 17/03/2021

Nick Hurd joins peers Maude and Finn to advise governments at FMA

Former Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office and Minister for London Nick Hurd.
The former minister for London and then Northern Ireland has brought his connections from the capital with him to help Lord Francis Maude's consultancy in advising countries of the Gulf on governance. [...] (301 words)
