MbS's top anti-corruption investigation provider, Deloitte still hiring in the Gulf
Deloitte and subcontractors spearhead probes against MbS' adversaires
Recent documents filed for court cases in Canada and the US by the Saudi authorities against the kingdom's former spymaster Saad Al Jabri reveal how the Saudi state entrusted its entire anticorruption probe to audit giant Deloitte. [...]