Away from the courtrooms, the government and the dos Santos clan wage a secret war
Already engaged in innumerable court cases and arbitration battles, the smallest details of which are dutifully publicized by their respective PR teams, the family of ex-president dos Santos and the Angolan state are also fighting another less public, much less procedural battle. [...]
Dos Santos clan fine-tunes strategy to revive mining sector
To compensate for the drop in oil revenue, Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos has asked his mines minister, Francisco Queiroz, who has worked with him for three decades, to oversee an ambitious plan to breathe new life into Angola's [. [...]