Palantir educates Societe Generale on compliance big data
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.80)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Paris FNAC store case to be heard by France's Court of Cassation in March
Kuwaiti construction group Al Kharafi, which is seeking $1bn in compensation from the Libyan Investment Authority following the cancellation of a big property project in Janzour, has had seized a number of the authority's assets in France, among them the FNAC store in Paris's Avenue des Ternes. [...]