Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UKRAINE Issue dated 10/03/2021

Deftech opens doors to UAE for Ukrainian defence industry

The Ukrainian cryptologists of Distributed Lab, an Edinburgh-registered cryptology company that has been based in Kharkiv, Ukraine, since 2014, are [...] (155 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more