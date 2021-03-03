Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES Issue dated 03/03/2021

Deloitte and subcontractors spearhead probes against MbS' adversaires

Recent documents filed for court cases in Canada and the US by the Saudi authorities against the kingdom's former spymaster Saad Al Jabri reveal how the Saudi state entrusted its entire anticorruption probe to audit giant Deloitte. It is one of the biggest contracts of the tightknit global business intelligence community. [...] (576 words)
