Telixin blacklisting highlights Washington's crackdown on Chinese military communications
Washington's latest additions to its entity list include the ship communications supplier Telixin Electronics Technology. Its chairman, Zhu Guosheng, has significant ties to the People's Liberation Army's Third General Staff Department, which handles signals intelligence and cyber warfare. [...]