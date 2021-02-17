This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Plex's cyber-offensive branch Cryptic Vector becomes fully-fledged subsidiary
While the new US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the importance of cyber offensive tools at his confirmation hearing, Plex has turned its dedicated branch Cryptic Vector, which employs a number of former Xetron staff, into a separate subsidiary. [...]
Former CIA heavyweight Hank Crumpton busy in 2020
After quietly pursuing day-to-day business at his corporate advisory firm Crumpton Group in recent years, Henry "Hank" Crumpton has sprung into action in recent months, launching new projects, merging his firm and joining the boards of a number of venture capital firms. [...]