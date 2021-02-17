Facebook building internal "intelligence service" to combat fake news
Facebook drops San Francisco-Hong Kong submarine cable amid growing national security concerns
Facebook has withdrawn its proposal for the Bay to Bay Express Cable System (BtoBE), according to a September 10 FCC filing. The move comes just weeks after the social media giant abandoned the Hong Kong link of another trans-Pacific submarine cable, the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN), after US agencies flagged the project for potential national security risks. [...]
Bachagha enrols DCAF for security reforms
The interior minister Fathi Bachagha has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance with a view to reforming Libya's institutions. The country's oil facilities are at the heart of the political and geopolitical issues at stake in the conflict. [...]