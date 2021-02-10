This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
After Baghdad bombings, Kazimi gives intelligence services a firm shaking
In the wake of the twin attacks in Bagdad on 21 January, Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kazimi is restructuring the country's main intelligence and security agencies and is using the opportunity to appoint individuals able to answer to him. [...]
Museveni's double game with Sisi
The closed-door meeting in Entebbe on May 2 between Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni and Egypt's foreign minister, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, turned out to be particularly stormy. The following report focuses on a diplomatic situation overshadowed by issues relating to the [. [...]
Misrata buries the hatchet with Khalifa Haftar
The city state of Misrata, which once constituted the hard core of the Al Fajr Libya coalition controlling western Libya, is offering increasingly visible support to its former adversary, eastern army general Khalifa Haftar.According to our sources, it was at [. [...]