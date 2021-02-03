Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Issue dated 03/02/2021

CEIS to write Gulf report for armed forces ministry

The armed forces ministry recently entrusted a study on power circles in the Gulf to CEIS. The region is of growing interest to the ministry, as it is to the Elysee Palace. [...] (218 words)
