EUROPE TURKEY Surveillance & Interception Issue dated 20/01/2021

Recently-founded corporate intelligence firm IDESUS and its backer IKAR hire ex-Hacking Team chairman Paolo Lezzi to help them make mark in cyber

Paolo Lezzi, founder and leader of the Italian cybersecurity group InTheCyber.
Paolo Lezzi, founder and leader of the Italian cybersecurity group InTheCyber. ©Inno3/YouTube
Corporate intelligence firm IDESUS, which already had heavyweight support from the likes of Yuri Koshkin, can now call on the expertise of Paolo Lezzi, chairman of Italy's cyber-intelligence firm Memento Labs, previously Hacking Team. [...] (308 words)
